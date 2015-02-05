Neil deGrasse Tyson: Here are the nerdiest things I've ever done

Back in high school, Neil deGrasse Tyson was the captain of his wrestling team. He wasn’t your typical jock, though. He had dreams of transforming into “Geek Man” — a superhero who was “the defender of the geek honour.” The renowned astrophysicist and host of StarTalk Radio tells us about Geek Man and the nerdiest things he’s ever done in his life.

