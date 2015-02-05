Neil deGrasse Tyson: Here are the nerdiest things I've ever done

Back in high school, Neil deGrasse Tyson was the captain of his wrestling team. He wasn’t your typical jock, though. He had dreams of transforming into “Geek Man” — a superhero who was “the defender of the geek honour.” The renowned astrophysicist and host of StarTalk Radio tells us about Geek Man and the nerdiest things he’s ever done in his life.
Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Will Wei. Additional camera by Alana Kakoyiannis.
StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities, and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe. Follow StarTalk Radio on Twitter, and watch StarTalk Radio “Behind the Scenes” on YouTube.
Follow BI Video: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.