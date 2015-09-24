Neil deGrasse Tyson explains why he's so excited for 'The Martian'

Neil deGrasse Tyson, host of StarTalk Radio, is a fan of scientifically accurate sci-fi movies. He recently stopped by our office to share his first impression of Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie “The Martian.”
Produced by Darren Weaver and Kamelia Angelova. Additional production by Kevin Reilly.
StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities, and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe. Follow StarTalk Radio on Twitter, and watch StarTalk Radio “Behind the Scenes” on YouTube.
