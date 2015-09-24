Neil deGrasse Tyson explains why he's so excited for 'The Martian'

Neil deGrasse Tyson, host of StarTalk Radio, is a fan of scientifically accurate sci-fi movies. He recently stopped by our office to share his first impression of Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie “The Martian.”

