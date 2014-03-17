Neil DeGrasse Tyson Makes Up With The Dwarf Planet Pluto In This Adorable Clip

Neil deGrasse Tyson made up with the non-planet Pluto in a clip from Late Night With Seth Meyers, published March 14. The two have had a long-running feud over the dwarf planet’s status.

The “dwarf planet” was reclassified in 2006 because it’s not a typical planet — it has a very strange orbit. The deal was sealed when Eris, another dwarf planet, was discovered in 2005. DeGrasse Tyson even points out that there are six moons in our solar system alone that are bigger than Pluto.

But, they make up at the end, deGrasse Tyson saying: “That doesn’t mean you are not important. You see, Pluto, the atoms that make up all life on Earth came from the same stars that make up everything in our solar system — moons, planets, and even you. We all share the same origins and we are all connected, because the entire universe lives within us all”

Watch the clip below:

