Neil DeGrasse Tyson: Actually, I Don't Want To Live Forever -- Here's Why

Renowned astrophysicist and StarTalk Radio host Neil deGrasse Tyson has some pretty wild ideas for how we should improve the human body, but he turns serious as he explains how we should appreciate the fragility and finiteness of life.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, & Alana Kakoyiannis

