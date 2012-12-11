Neil deGrasse Tyson On Making Humans Immune To The Deadly Forces Of Space

Neil deGrasse Tyson is disappointed that robots are being sent into space instead of humans, and he is wondering if we can make ourselves immune to the deadly forces of space.



Filmmaker and futurist Jason Silva goes one step further and says that we would be able to code biology and create post-humans that will be able to overcome the physical limitations of regular humans and venture farther than ever imaged.

In part one of Building the Future – an episode of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s popular StarTalk podcast which was recorded at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference – Tyson along with Silva, comedian Eugene Mirman, and futurist Melissa Sterry talk about space, biomimicry, and the future.

Produced by Business Insider Video

