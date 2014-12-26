Neil DeGrasse Tyson Explains The End Of 'Interstellar'

Astrophysicist and StarTalk Radio host Neil deGrasse Tyson saw ‘Interstellar’ and then came by Business Insider to explain what the ending means — and if it’s scientifically sound.

