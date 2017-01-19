Neil deGrasse Tyson: Here's how long you could survive on each planet in our solar system

We know how long a human could survive on a summer day on Mars without a spacesuit. (Answer: not long at all.) But what about the other planets in our solar system? Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks it down.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Will Wei, and Alana Kakoyiannis



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.