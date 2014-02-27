Neil DeGrasse Tyson: I Loved 'Gravity' But Here's What The Movie Got Wrong

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> When "Gravity" hit theatres last fall, Neil deGrasse Tyson paid special attention to the Oscar-nominated film. The blockbuster, afterall, is set in space. Upon viewing "Gravity," though, Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted up a storm critiquing the movie's mysteries and inaccuracies. Tyson elaborates more on the inaccuracies of "Gravity" and explains how, despite his Twitter barrage, he actually "enjoyed the movie immensely." Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, & Alana Kakoyiannis

