Neil DeGrasse Tyson: I Loved 'Gravity' But Here's What The Movie Got Wrong

When "Gravity" hit theatres last fall, Neil deGrasse Tyson paid special attention to the Oscar-nominated film. The blockbuster, afterall, is set in space. Upon viewing "Gravity," though, Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted up a storm critiquing the movie's mysteries and inaccuracies. Tyson elaborates more on the inaccuracies of "Gravity" and explains how, despite his Twitter barrage, he actually "enjoyed the movie immensely." Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, & Alana Kakoyiannis
StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe. Follow StarTalk Radio on Twitter, and watch StarTalk Radio "Behind the Scenes" on YouTube.
