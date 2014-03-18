Here's What Neil DeGrasse Tyson Thinks About The Future Of Space Travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video When asked for his thoughts on the future of travel and transportation, Neil deGrasse Tyson seemed a bit down on the matter. "I remain sceptical on the near-term future of space travel," Tyson said. While there are economic reasons to visit the Moon, Mars, and asteroids, there isn't much of a plan in place to venture beyond those targets. Meanwhile, on Earth, Tyson thinks Elon Musk's idea for the Hyperloop is "cool." At the same time, though, he's "sceptical on getting it to work effectively and efficiently." Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, & Alana Kakoyiannis

