Neil deGrasse Tyson Explores What Happened To The Flying Cars

While computers and other bits of technology have advanced exponentially in recent decades, transportation has seemingly been at a standstill.



“I can’t help but be a little disappointed that planes today are not faster than planes were in the 1960s,” said Tyson during his StarTalk podcast. “I’m not getting anywhere faster; we don’t have flying cars.”

In part two of Building the Future – an episode of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s popular StarTalk podcast which was recorded at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference – futurist Melissa Sterry explains why we don’t have flying cars.

Fellow futurist Jason Silva, meanwhile, thinks that in 25 years, technology will advance to the point where we’ll have molecular-sized computer devices inside of us.

