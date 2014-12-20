Neil DeGrasse Tyson Answers: Are Aliens Fat?

Humans are fat. Most of us don’t farm or hunt for our food, thereby taking in more calories than we expand. Could this be the case for aliens too? Not likely, says StarTalk Radio host Neil deGrasse Tyson.
Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Will Wei. Additional camera by Alana Kakoyiannis.
StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities, and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe. Follow StarTalk Radio on Twitter, and watch StarTalk Radio “Behind the Scenes” on YouTube.
