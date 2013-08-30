Neil DeGrasse Tyson Doesn't Think Elon Musk's SpaceX Will Put People On Mars

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wants to put humans on Mars in the next 10 to 15 years.

Renowned astrophysicist and StarTalk Radio host Neil deGrasse Tyson doesn’t think a private enterprise, such as SpaceX, could ever lead a space frontier.

“It’s not possible. Space is dangerous. It’s expensive. There are unquantified risks,” Neil deGrasse Tyson tells us. “Combine all of those under one umbrella; you cannot establish a free market capitalisation of that enterprise.”

Watch below to find out more of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s thoughts on private space initiatives:

StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe.

