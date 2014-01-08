The Only Thing In The Universe That Baffles Neil DeGrasse Tyson

Neil deGrasse Tyson is a renowned astrophysicist who can explain just about everything related to science and outer space. Well, except for one thing. "Dark matter. I get asked what it is. And my best answer is we haven't a clue. We don't know what it is," Tyson tells us. The StarTalk Radio host does his best to explain dark matter and why it's such a complex subject. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, & Alana Kakoyiannis
StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe. Follow StarTalk Radio on Twitter, and watch StarTalk Radio "Behind the Scenes" on YouTube.
