The Only Thing In The Universe That Baffles Neil DeGrasse Tyson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Neil deGrasse Tyson is a renowned astrophysicist who can explain just about everything related to science and outer space. Well, except for one thing. "Dark matter. I get asked what it is. And my best answer is we haven't a clue. We don't know what it is," Tyson tells us. The StarTalk Radio host does his best to explain dark matter and why it's such a complex subject. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, & Alana Kakoyiannis

