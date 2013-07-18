Neil deGrasse Tyson Didn't Think Curiosity Would Land Safely On Mars

Neil deGrasse Tyson thinks aliens might be living among us right now.



So, what does the StarTalk Radio host think about NASA sending a rover to martian land? Well, he was sceptical that Curiosity would safely make it onto Mars because of it’s complicated “Rube Goldberg-ian” landing method.

Neil deGrasse Tyson shares his thoughts on Curiosity below:

StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe. Follow StarTalk Radio on Twitter, and watch StarTalk Radio “Behind the Scenes” on YouTube.

Produced by Will Wei, Robert Libetti, and Kamelia Angelova

