Neil DeGrasse Tyson Tells Us Why 'Star Trek' Is So Much Better Than 'Star Wars'

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Neil deGrasse Tyson is the world's most famous astrophysicist, and he is a HUGE Trekkie. The host of StarTalk Radio is a fan of science fiction and futuristic movies, and of Star Trek in particular. Watch Neil deGrasse Tyson talk about "Star Wars," "Star Trek," and whether he's more of a Captain Kirk or Captain Picard guy. StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe. Follow StarTalk Radio on Twitter, and watch StarTalk Radio "Behind the Scenes" on YouTube. Produced by Will Wei, Robert Libetti, and Kamelia Angelova. Originally published in May 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.