Neil deGrasse Tyson: Comet ISON Isn't Going To Hit Earth

Astrologers and stargazers alike are anxiously anticipating Comet ISON and the major spectacle it could provide.



Comet ISON – the so-called “comet of the century” – is set to fly through the sun’s atmosphere in late November. If it survives its journey around the sun, ISON could provide a spectacular light show of epic proportions.

Is Comet ISON something we should be worried about, though?

Startalk Radio host Neil deGrasse Tyson tells us to “chillax” and enjoy the site ISON could provide later this year.

