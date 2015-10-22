Neil deGrasse Tyson weighs in on the wild World Series prediction from 'Back to the Future II'

StarTalk Radio host Neil deGrasse Tyson stopped by our office last night to tape a new series from Tech Insider and StarTalk Radio.
It was the night before “Back to the Future” Day and the prominent astrophysicist had a few things to share about the movie’s predictions and baseball.
Produced by Graham Flanagan
Follow TI: On Facebook
StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities, and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe. Follow StarTalk Radio on Twitter, and watch StarTalk Radio “Behind the Scenes” on YouTube.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.