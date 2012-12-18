How Far Can Technology Advance Before It Takes Over The World?

With technology advancing as much as it has in recent decades, it’s fair to wonder whether all this technological innovation will backfire on planet earth and mankind.



In the most recent episode of his StarTalk podcast, Neil deGrasse Tyson poses this question to futurist Jason Silva, who thinks that there will always be unintended consequences.

“Technology extends our sphere of possibility – it can extend it in positive ways and negative ways, and there will be unintended consequences,” said Silva. “But you look at it as a single system. It’s a self-remedying system.”

Tyson along with Silva, futurist Melissa Sterry, and comedian Eugene Mirman talk about the wonderful, yet scary future of technology below:

