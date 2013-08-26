Neil Armstrong's Most Courageous Moments As A Pilot

NASA Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, Apollo 11 Commander, inside the Lunar Module as it rests on the lunar surface after completion of his historic moonwalk.

Neil Armstrong, the first man on the Moon, died one year ago on Aug. 25, 2012, at the age of 82.

The pioneering American is remembered as a humble hero; he’s often described as a private man who was never comfortable in the public spotlight. When it came to tempting fate, however, Armstrong never shied away.

Before setting foot on the moon, the 38-year-old from Wapakoneta, Ohio, embarked on countless high-risk missions as a naval pilot in the Korean War and later as a test pilot for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, the predecessor to NASA.

Here we take a look back at some of Armstrong’s most daring moments.

