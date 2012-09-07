Neil Armstrong Will Be Buried At Sea

Photo: WIkimedia Commons

Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon who died on Aug. 25 at the age of 82, will be buried at sea, the AP reports. A public memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 13 and broadcast live on NASA television.



Here’s the full release from NASA:

WASHINGTON — NASA Administrator Charles Bolden and other dignitaries will attend a public memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral to honour the life and career of astronaut Neil Armstrong on Thursday, Sept. 13. The memorial will be broadcast live on NASA Television and streamed online by the agency’s and National Cathedral’s websites.

The service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT at the historic cathedral, which is known as the spiritual home for the nation. Dignitaries, community and political leaders, members of the Armstrong family and members of the NASA family, including current and former astronauts, will pay respects to the first man to walk on the moon, who died Aug. 25.

Washington National Cathedral is a historic landmark symbolizing the role of faith in America, and its iconography tells the stories that have shaped the nation’s identity. Armstrong, along with fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, presented the National Cathedral with a moon rock brought back during their Apollo 11 mission. The presentation took place in a July 21, 1974 service commemorating the fifth anniversary of the first lunar landing. The iconic Space Window that later would display the sliver of lunar rock also was dedicated at that service.

