Before he became the first person to set foot on the moon, Neil Armstrong nearly lost his life in a fiery test flight crash in 1968. In a video provided by NASA, the terrifying incident shows how the legendary astronaut was mere seconds away from a deadly tragedy.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.