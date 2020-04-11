A photographer captured her friends wearing their wedding dresses while staying 6 feet apart, and the photos are delightful

After one of her friends decided to try on her wedding dress for fun, photographer Elyssa Seibel had an idea.

She convinced five of her friends and neighbours to do a photo shoot on their block in their wedding dresses, all while practicing social distancing.

The results were hilarious – the women used scooters on their block and even channeled the infamous “Bridesmaids” scene.

Elyssa Seibel, of A Joy Story Photography, shared a unique photo shoot last week – her five neighbours donned their wedding dresses before riding scooters, popping champagne, and lounging in lawn chairs … all while social distancing.

Seibel’s neighbours in Georgetown, Texas, are close-knit, and they have not been able to hang out as usual, due to the pandemic. So Seibel thought: What better way to bring a smile to everyone’s faces than do something totally ridiculous?

It worked – their neighbours gave them a round of applause, and the photos have been a hit on the internet. Keep scrolling to learn more about Seibel, her neighbours, and this one-of-a-kind photo shoot.

Elyssa Seibel, a photographer based out of Georgetown, Texas, thought of a creative way to beat the quarantine boredom — five of her neighbours put on their wedding dresses for a socially distant photo shoot.

caption Cheers.

Seibel’s block is especially close-knit, she told Insider. On a normal day, all neighbours can be found sitting on their lawns, and all their kids play together. Quarantine has been difficult for them, she said.

The idea was born in a group chat between the mums on Seibel’s block.

caption One of Seibel’s friends and her daughter.

“The mums on the street have a group text, and have been sending memes back and forth,” said Seibel. One of her friends, Nina, decided “she needed a ‘fancy wine night,'” after cleaning out her closet, said Seibel. And so, Nina sent a picture of herself wearing a wedding dress to the group chat.

“That’s when the photographer in me kicked in,” she said.

“Somehow, I convinced five of them to come outside wearing their wedding dresses. It took a lot of finagling to keep everyone 6 feet apart and get everyone in the same shot, but it was really funny,” Seibel told Insider.

caption Seibel’s neighbours dressed to impress.

“We had neighbours driving by with a range of facial expressions, ‘What kind of street did I just drive down?’ It was hilarious.” she said. “A lot of our neighbours were coming outside in their driveways and watching us and joining in the fun, so it was funny. We got a round of applause when we were done,” Seibel continued.

One of Seibel’s favourite shots is the one with all five women in their lawn chairs, but getting the photo wasn’t easy.

caption Everyone relaxing.

“Everyone had to go get their own, since we couldn’t share, so the logistics of it was hilarious. We were all out in the street, and everybody’s, like, walking back to their houses in their wedding dresses to get a lawn chair to drag out there,” Seibel recalled.

Another favourite of Seibel’s is this photo of three of the “brides” on their kids’ scooters.

caption Scooting along.

Who doesn’t like scooting down the street in a wedding gown?

“We were also kind of replaying the movie ‘Bridesmaids’ in our heads, as they were all sitting on the street,” Seibel shared.

caption Sitting in the street.

Here’s the scene Seibel’s referring to – though, fair warning, it’s not for the faint of heart.

“That was a pretty good laugh — the worst scene ever, but you can’t help but laugh at it. Luckily, there was not that situation.”

caption A “bride.”

If it had been like the scene from “Bridesmaids,” these photos would have been very different.

Everyone was able to fit in their dress, although some creative angles were used.

caption Another “bride” laying on the street.

“I was pretty impressed [that everyone fit]. Not everyone was quite all the way zipped up. We got good angles so it worked,” said Seibel.

Seibel said that the main objective of the photo shoot was to bring some smiles and laughter to the world.

caption Rocking flip-flops.

“”I think that, as a photographer, I’ve seen everybody in my industry and a lot of other industries, pretty much have to give up their entire business for the better good,” Seibel said.

“We’ve got nothing but time and creativity, so got to find ways to make ourselves laugh,” she continued.

There are some ideas floating around for a future photo shoot, so we’ll see what theme comes next.

caption Scooting down the street.

Seibel told Insider that a few ideas have been tossed around, like “Tuxedo Tuesday” with their husbands, or prom dresses and letterman jackets.

“I’ve seen a lot of creativity in the photography community, trying to find ways to bring smiles and work our way through this pandemic together. So, this is our contribution and it’s really cool to us that it’s caught on and brought some smiles,” Seibel said.

