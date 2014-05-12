Seth Rogen And Zac Efron's R-Rated Comedy 'Neighbours' Dominated The Box Office

Spider-Man who?

R-rated comedy “Neighbours” blasted past “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” at theatres this weekend.

The comedy about a fraternity house with Zac Efron as its president moving next door to Seth Rogen’s family with a newborn baby had a big $US51 million weekend.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” made $US37.2 million in its second weekend.

“Neighbours” nearly had a bigger opening weekend than Seth MacFarlane’s 2012 movie “Ted” ($54.4 million). That movie went on to become the highest-grossing R-rated comedy ($549 million).

Of course, MacFarlane is hoping to beat that number this summer when his next movie, “A Million Ways to Die in the West,” opens May 30 with Charlize Theron.

“Neighbours” may have seen a bit of a bump this weekend after Rogen was prominently in the news this past week after making comments about Justin Bieber in which he said he doesn’t “know anyone who likes Justin Bieber.”

