Seth Rogen and Zac Efron take on a hard-partying sorority in 'Neighbours 2' trailer

After “Neighbours” made over $270 million (on a budget of around $18 million), it was only a matter of time before a sequel came around. And now it is upon us.

Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, and Rose Byrne are just a few of the stars from the original who have returned for “Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising.”

This time a new sisterhood is what married couple Mark (Rogen) and Kelly Radner (Byrne) have to take on. A fresh face in the franchise, Chloë Grace Moretz, has created a hard-partying sorority next door to where the Radners live.

To combat the problem, they call in their old nemesis, Teddy (Efron), to settle the girls down.

Obviously that doesn’t work.

Check out the hilarious trailer below. The film opens May 20.

