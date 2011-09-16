The neighbours From Hell Who Will Trash Your Home's Value

In Republic, Missouri, plans to build a new funeral home–complete with crematory–were dashed when homeowners railed against the Green County Commissioners saying the establishment would tank property values.



With nearly 100 homes planned for construction around the area, the commissioners backed off–and for plenty good reason.

Americans are so freaked out about home values right now that they’ve stopped spending. And a bad neighbour can ruin the investment you’ve been working to pay off or sell.

“It can make your home unmarketable,” Joe Magdziarz, president of the Appraisal Institute told MSN.

Bad neighbours can be hoarder strewing junk across the yard, foreclosed homes, even landfills. We’ve collected information from U.S. News, SmartMoney, and Zillow, among others, to help you spot these neighbours and avoid them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.