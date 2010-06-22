Negativity Has No Place At Your Startup

Photo: mybulldog via Flickr

Throughout my career in small companies and large, I’ve always been appalled by the number of people who seem to complain all of the time. These people don’t seem to realise that they are hurting themselves, as well as other people’s productivity, and the company they are working for.I’ve always thought that I might be overly sensitive, but recently I saw an old survey done by badbossoloy.com, which claims that a majority of employees spend 10 hours or more a month complaining or listening to others complain, and nearly one third spend 20 or more hours. No startup can afford that huge cost in emotional, as well as productivity capital!



In the survey, this is seen as an indictment of bad managers, but I believe it is also an indictment of whiners. 10 to 20 hours a month is a lot of time to waste, not to mention the indirect time lost of the listeners, the morale impact, and reduced productivity.

What does all this mean, and how do you correct it, or prevent it in your startup? Here are some recommendations for proactive and recovery actions by all parties to minimize the problem in both employee and management ranks.

Martin Zwilling is CEO & Founder of Startup Professionals, Inc.; he also serves as Board Member and Executive in Residence at Callaman Ventures and is an advisory board member for multiple startups. This post was originally published on his blog, and it is republished here with permission.

Executives have to be the role model If you as the founder, or other members your executive team are chronic complainers, the disease will spread rapidly through the rest of the organisation. Don't play the blame game, give negatively charged emotional speeches, berate employees in public, or wear an angry face at the office. Use the hiring process effectively Too many startups give short shrift to the hiring process, because they are too busy, don't want to pay market prices, or have no experience. It's actually easy to spot whiners during the interview process, by listening to them run down previous employers and not accepting accountability. Don't hire them. Encourage regular self-assessment Openly reward positive suggestions Quietly deal with people who won't change Some whiners have been that way all their life, and don't know how to change their stripes. With proper counseling, they need to be moved out of your business before they do more damage. How quickly and quietly you deal with these problems will be the loudest message you can send to others. Complaining doesn't get you anywhere Now, don't miss... How To Condition Yourself To Succeed >



