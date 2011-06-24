Neftflix CEO Reed Hastings Joins Facebook's Board Of Directors

Photo: Asa Mathat | All Things Digital

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is joining Facebook’s board of directors, the company just announced.Hastings successfully managed Netflix through the IPO process, so his guidance for Facebook which is about to go through an IPO will be useful.



From Hastings perspective, he’s been trying to figure out how to integrate Facebook and make Netflix more social, so getting on the board is a good deal.

Here’s the announcement:

Facebook announced today that Reed Hastings, chairman and chief executive officer of Netflix Inc., has joined the company’s board of directors.

“Reed is an entrepreneur and technologist who has led Netflix to transform the way people watch movies and TV,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook. “He has built a culture of continuous rapid innovation, something we share and work hard to build every day.”

“Facebook is propelling a fundamental change in how people connect with each other and share all kinds of content,” said Hastings. “I’m looking forward to working with Mark and the rest of the board to help Facebook take advantage of all the opportunities ahead.”

With more than 23 million members in the U.S. and Canada, Netflix is the world’s leading Internet subscription service for enjoying movies and TV shows. Hastings founded the company in 1997. Earlier in his career, he founded Pure Atria Software, where he was CEO until the company was acquired by Rational Software Corporation in 1997.

Since 2007, Hastings has also been a member of Microsoft Corp.’s board of directors, and is currently lead independent director. He holds an M.S.C.S. degree from Stanford University and a B.A. from Bowdoin College.

Hastings is also an active educational philanthropist and board member of many non-profits. He was president of the California State Board of Education from 2000 to 2004.

In addition to Zuckerberg, Hastings joins current Facebook board members Marc Andreessen of Andreessen Horowitz; Jim Breyer of Accel Partners; Donald E. Graham, chairman and CEO of The Washington Post Company; and Peter Thiel of Clarium Capital and Founders Fund.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.