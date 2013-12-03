CHART: There's One Guy At Gawker Obliterating Everyone Else In Traffic

Gawker, the flagship site for Gawker Media, has a one-man traffic machine in Neetzan Zimmerman.

Zimmerman is profiled today in the Wall Street Journal by Farhad Manjoo.

Zimmerman’s specialty is finding viral content that will get shared.

While some might be dismissive of his work as just cat videos, or other light viral fare, Zimmerman is quite serious about his posts: “For me to be plugged into this stuff is like being plugged into the foundation of man … This is the stuff that people really care about, not the stuff that they’re pretending to care about at cocktail parties.”

We don’t know about all that, but we do know that Zimmerman is on to something. He’s single handedly keeping Gawker’s traffic afloat.

Check out these insane traffic charts from Gawker. If Zimmerman leaves, it would put a giant dent in traffic.

(And not just for Gawker. It would hurt Gawker Media overall, which does ~100 million uniques a month. Zimmerman is responsible for ~17% of those uniques.)

