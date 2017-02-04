A partner at $20 billion investment firm Tiger Global is leaving

A partner at billionaire Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global has left the New York investment firm.

Neeraj Chandra, who worked at the fund for the past 13 years, left this week, according to people familiar with the matter.

Chandra joined in 2004 and previously worked at Goldman Sachs, according to a LinkedIn profile.

Chandra didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tiger Global Management invests in private and public markets and manages about $20 billion firmwide. The firm manages $5.9 billion in hedge fund assets as of mid-year 2016, according to the Hedge Fund Intelligence Billion Dollar Club ranking.

The hedge fund was up 5.5% for January after tumbling 15.3% last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.

NOW WATCH: The best and worst months to rent an apartment in major US cities



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.