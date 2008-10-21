Neel Kashkari's High School Yearbook

Remember the story about Neel Kashkari’s snobby teachers who hated him for putting a picture of a Ferrari in his year book? Well, the pictures has surfaced over at Gawker. Although in the original story, he was supposedly reclining on top of a Ferrari, while dressing up in full preppy regalia. The actual picture shows no such thing, suggesting some embellishment. And because he’s not on the car, it’s doubtful that it was even his, which is kind of crucial to the original story. On the other hand, the page features some lyrics from the band Rush, so that’s pretty awesome.



