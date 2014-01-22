Former Bank Bailout Czar Kashkari Is Running For Governor Of California

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Neel Kashkari is running for governor of California.

Former Treasury official Neel Kashkari will run for governor of California, CNBC reports.

Kashkari confirmed the news. “Just announced campaign for Governor, he tweeted. “Jobs and education.”

Kashkari oversaw the Troubled Asset Relief Program during the financial crisis and worked for PIMCO afterwards.

As we’ve noted in the past, Kashkari has been looking at running for some kind of office for a while now. Last month, Bloomberg reported that office was governor.

And now it’s official.

