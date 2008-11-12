Neel Kashkari Leaves Audience Wanting More

Speaking yesterday in Midtown Manhattan, Neel Kashkari followed the oldest rule in show business: always leave them wanting more. Unfortunately, that rule doesn’t apply to taxplayers interested in why the Treasury’s bailout man and his bosses just gave $40 billion more to AIG.



NY Post: To see Neel Kashkari field questions from a crowded room, one might think he’s still being paid by Goldman Sachs rather than American taxpayers.

That’s kind of an inside media joke, but NY Post, we know exactly what you mean.

When it came time for questions, the former Goldman Sachs executive told the eager audience that he had time for just “two or three.”

In response to the first question, about the government’s latest lifeline for beleaguered insurance company American International Group, Kashkari gave a clipped response before quickly moving on.

“This morning’s action at AIG was a one-off event” that was necessary for the financial stability of the markets, he said. “He didn’t say anything that I couldn’t have learned from going to the Web site,” griped one mortgage entrepreneur. Treasury spokeswoman Jennifer Zuccarelli said it’s not unusual for public officials to answer a few questions before moving on. Kashkari’s impatient tone comes amid a growing desire for openness about how government agencies, including the Treasury, are handling billions of taxpayer dollars being used to prop up Wall Street.

