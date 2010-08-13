Needed: One Stellar Sales Planner

Business Insider ad sales team – can you imagine yourself in this picture?

Business Insider is growing quickly thanks to some recent turbocharging events, and we’re hiring a sales planner.The sales planner will be joining a team of three energetic, awesome account executives; marketing and ad ops gurus: and a VP of Sales. He/she will help put together killer proposals for brands like Mercedes, Jaguar, Continental Airlines, Marriott, HBS, and many more.



We need an individual who’s passionate about digital advertising and can think outside the box. If you’re both creative and analytical with a lot of pizazz, we’re looking for you.

The role is an incredible learning experience for anyone interested in understanding how online marketing works. You’ll interact with internal marketing, editors, and sales folks, and create big ideas for winning proposals. In addition, you may have the opportunity to attend client meetings and tackle some of your own accounts.

Duties include:

Brainstorming sponsorships and pitching big ideas

Creating media plans and proposals

Managing and delivering campaigns

Interacting with top advertising agencies on major accounts

Working closely with COO/Publisher and VP of Sales

Previous digital advertising and/or marketing experience is a plus, and you should also be comfortable with Excel, PowerPoint, Photoshop, and web analytics tools. Understanding of social media and extensive web knowledge required — in other words, this is one of the rare jobs where tweeting and being a Facebook power user are advantages!

Interested? Send resume to: [email protected].

