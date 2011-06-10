Needed: One Stellar Sales Planner

Photo: Jeremy Keith

Business Insider is hiring a sales planner.The sales planner will be joining a fast-growing team. He/she will help put together killer proposals for brands like Mercedes, Jaguar, Continental Airlines, Marriott, MIT Sloane, IBM, and many more.



We need an individual who’s passionate about digital advertising and can think outside the box. If you’re both creative and analytical with a lot of pizazz and a keen eye for detail, we’re looking for you.

The role is an incredible learning experience for anyone interested in understanding how online marketing works. You’ll interact with internal marketing, editors, and sales folks, and create big ideas for winning proposals. In addition, you may have the opportunity to attend client meetings and master mobile and video opportunities.

Duties include:

Brainstorming sponsorships and pitching big ideas

Creating media plans and proposals

Managing and delivering campaigns

Interacting with top advertising agencies on major accounts

Working closely with account execs and SVP of Sales

Previous digital advertising and/or marketing experience is a plus, and you should also be comfortable with Excel, PowerPoint, Photoshop, and web analytics tools. Understanding of social media and extensive web knowledge required — in other words, this is one of the rare jobs where tweeting and being a Facebook power user are advantages!

Please send resume to Emilee Alexander with subject “Sales Planner.” Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.