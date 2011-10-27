Business Insider Is Hiring A Go-Getter Junior Sales Planner

Photo: Annie Mole/Flickr

Business Insider is hiring a junior sales planner.The planner will be joining a fast-growing team. He/she will help put together killer proposals for brands like Mercedes, Citi, Continental Airlines, Marriott, IBM, and many more.



We need an individual who’s passionate about digital advertising and can think outside the box. If you’re both creative and analytical with a lot of pizazz and a keen eye for detail, we’re looking for you.

The role is an incredible learning experience for anyone interested in understanding how online marketing works. You’ll interact with internal marketing, editors, and sales folks, and create big ideas for winning proposals. In addition, you’ll master mobile, email, and video opportunities. It’s an excellent first step into digital sales or marketing.

Duties include:

Assisting in media plan and proposal creation

Brainstorming sponsorships and pitching big ideas

Helping to manage and deliver campaigns

Interacting with top advertising agencies on major accounts

Working closely with account execs and Director of Sales Development

Previous digital advertising and/or marketing experience is a plus, and you should also be comfortable with Excel, PowerPoint, Photoshop, and web analytics tools. Understanding of social media and extensive web knowledge required — in other words, this is one of the rare jobs where tweeting and being a Facebook power user are advantages! To succeed here you must be able to meet deadlines and juggle multiple priorities. The position is located in our Manhattan offices.

Please send resume to Emilee Alexander with subject “Jr Sales Planner.” Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.