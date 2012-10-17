Needed: Director of Business Insider Studios

Can you picture yourself here? Read on if so.

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Business Insider is searching for a dynamic, self-motivated person to lead a new division within the ad product group called BI Studios. What is BI Studios? This new group within Business Insider’s ad sales team will create multimedia content for advertisers that allows them to go “beyond the banner” and take advantage of native digital story-telling formats.



What will the BI Studios Director do? The director will have direct responsibility for the development, creation, and implementation of branded content on Business Insider. He or she will serve as the main point of contact internally and externally throughout the process, assigning and directing freelancers and staff to complete branded content programs. The director will ensure content is distributed effectively across social networks — Facebook and Twitter skills welcome! He or she will also work closely with Business Insiders tech, editorial, sales and video production members as well as outside support. Writing, art direction, and content production are the core elements of the role. Strong communication skill are needed. This role requires sharp attention to detail and the ability to work under tight deadlines.

Requirements:

Candidate must have journalism and some social media experiences

Excellent copy-writing skills

All-around content-creation rock star

Excellent at integrating external resources as needed

A creative thinker with strong written skills and audio, photo, and video knowledge

Exceptional communication and organisation skills

Some knowledge of HTML and experience with content management systems

Ability to manage multiple projects in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

Proven ability to build consensus and work effectively within cross-departmental team

Ready and eager to grow with the role and company

Sophisticated understanding and use of social media

The ideal candidate will have a few years experience in digital media, possibly as a journalist or within an advertising/marketing role. The position is full-time and based out of our Manhattan headquarters. Salary is competitive and full benefits are offered.

How to apply: Please send resume to [email protected] addressed to Emily with “BI Studios” in subject line and tell me why you’re perfect for this role. Thanks in advance.

