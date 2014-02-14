10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning and happy Friday.

1. Facebook has just updated to let users choose the gender pronoun they associate with. Aside from the usual “male” and “female” options, users can choose up to 10 different gender definitions to describe themselves out of more than 50 options, including “cisgender,” “transgender” and “intersex.”

2. Google is working on technology that will provide data transfer speeds over the Internet that are many times faster than its current Google Fibre service in Kansas City.

3. A civilian NSA employee recently resigned after being stripped of his security clearance for allowing former agency contractor Edward Snowden to use his personal log-in credentials to access classified information, according to an agency memo obtained by NBC News.

4. Silk Road has been hacked. Someone stole all of its bitcoins.

5. Taco Bell is preparing to roll out mobile ordering nationwide later this year, a move that will likely fuel a trend expected to shake up the quick-service world.

6. Farhad Manjoo begins his job at the New York Times, and tells us what to buy. (Hint: Apple, Google, Amazon.)

7. Not on Manjoo’s list? Microsoft. And they were pretty ticked about that.

8. Yahoo just acquired a San Francisco-based startup called Distill, which was working on a way to make technical recruiting easier by pairing video interviews and programming challenges.

9. Project to develop ‘next generation’ of the Internet is part of Google’s broader obsession with speed, CFO says.

10. This is really how Facebook’s news feed works.

