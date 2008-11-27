Need To Give A Cheap Gift? Ford Stock And Other Ideas

Stock? We’re talking cheap AND nostalgic!



But this year it’s all about saving money and helping other’s save money, so here’s a good list to get started. If you have other ideas please leave them in the comments or send them our way: [email protected] We’ll do a roundup of our readers’ suggestions.

WSJ:

Ford share: $1.85, GM share: $4.12. The stock exchange has and under $10 section. Here’s who else is there: Citigroup, Time Warner, News Corp, Macy’s, Goodyear, CBS, Sun Microsystems, Starbucks, Nordstorm, Whole Foods, Royal Caribbean.

A Netflix subscription. The movie rental service can be a real money saver. It costs as little as $5 a month

An Internet phone, or an adaptor that lets you make phone calls cheaply over the Internet. Consider a phone connected to Skype. If you have a broadband connection the cost is almost nothing.

Get grandma a webcam and set her up with a Google Talk account that lets her make and receive video calls to her grandkids. A good webcam, like the Logitech QuickCam Pro 9000, will cost around $70. Setting up the account will take your teenage son half an hour.

Your labour. IOU for babysitting works like a charm

