Aaron Paul Is Out For Revenge In New 'Need For Speed' Trailer

DreamWorks released a new trailer for “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul’s next movie “Need for Speed.” If you miss the AMC series, it’s full of Aaron Paul, fast cars, explosions, ridiculous stunts, and, of course, more Aaron Paul.

Based off of the popular video game series Paul plays a street racer and car mechanic Tobey, a man and out for revenge after serving time in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

“Need for Speed” is out in theatres March 14, 2014.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If you’re looking for the song from the trailer, it’s “Butterflies and Hurricanes” from Muse.

Here are some more photos of Aaron Paul from the film for your viewing pleasure.

