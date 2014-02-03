Aaron Paul's Extended 'Need For Speed' Super Bowl Trailer

A short trailer for DreamWorks and Disney’s “Need For Speed” debuted during the Super Bowl.

Here’s a longer look at trailer teased. The film adaptation of the Electronic Arts’ video game stars Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad”) Dakota Johnson, Dominic Cooper, Michael Keaton, and Scott Mescudi. “Need for Speed” is in theatres March 14.

Here’s the 30-second spot shown during the Super Bowl:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Paul premiered a longer 1:30 spot for the film:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.