Aaron Paul's Extended 'Need For Speed' Super Bowl Trailer

A short trailer for DreamWorks and Disney’s “Need For Speed” debuted during the Super Bowl.
Here’s a longer look at trailer teased. The film adaptation of the Electronic Arts’ video game stars Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad”) Dakota Johnson, Dominic Cooper, Michael Keaton, and Scott Mescudi. “Need for Speed” is in theatres March 14.
Here’s the 30-second spot shown during the Super Bowl:
Paul premiered a longer 1:30 spot for the film:
