'Need For Speed' Trailer Starring Aaron Paul Looks Like The Sixth Season Of 'Breaking Bad'

The first trailer for “Need for Speed” is out.

We’ve been waiting a long time for the popular video game series to be made into a movie — especially with the popularity of the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Fans of “Breaking Bad” can get excited as the film stars Aaron Paul in his first big film.

Dakota Johnson, who was recently cast in the “50 Shades of Grey” adaptation, will co-star.

The opening line to the trailer makes us immediately think of Paul’s character in “Breaking Bad.” Actually, if you’re a fan of the show, the trailer plays out like a sequel to the series which is ending this Sunday.

“Need for Speed” hits theatres March 2014.

