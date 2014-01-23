Check Out The Expensive Supercars In 'Need For Speed'

When the “Need for Speed” adaptation comes to the big screen in March it will be filled with a lot of fast cars ranging from Lamborghinis to a Bugatti.

Starring “Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul, the movie is based on the popular game franchise from Electronic Arts.

To make a connection to the game believable, a mix of ’70s muscle cars and European super cars featured in the “Need for Speed” series over the years will appear on screen.

More than 15 supercars were built in less than six months for the film with each costing between $US2-3 million. In addition, Ford worked with filmmakers to design a Mustang based on the 2013 Shelby GT 500. Of course, since many of these cars are getting smashed up on screen, there were replicas built to take the hits.

Walt Disney Pictures released a series of photos showing off the six super cars that will be featured in the film.

In addition to the cars below there will be a ’69 Gran Torino and ’66 Pontiac GTO.

“Need for Speed” is in theatres March 14.

Let’s take a look at the cars that will appear on screen.

Here’s the Shelby Mustang made especially for the movie that Aaron Paul’s character will drive.

The GTA Spano has a top speed of 217 mph.

There will be a few Swedish Koenigseggs racing the roads. Those cars can reach up to 273 mph.

The McLaren P1 was featured in “Need for Speed: Rivals.” The car can reach up to 217 mph and costs $US1.5 million.

If the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento looks familiar, it’s because Batman’s Tumbler in “The Dark Knight” was a Lamborghini-Hummer hybrid.

Here’s the Saleen S-7 that appeared in “Need for Speed: Most Wanted.” This car can reach 205 mph.

The Bugatti Veyron has appeared in a few titles in the franchise including “Need for Speed: Hot Pursuits” and can go up to 255 mph.

Now, take a look at the cars in action.

