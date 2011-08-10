Need a Mammogram? Schedule It Through a QR Code

A Georgia hospital is using Quick Response code in its advertising to make it easier for women to schedule mammograms, yet another way mobile technology is being used to streamline patient care.



Athens Regional Medical centre uses the code in a small, scannable square in its print advertising. When a woman clicks on the code with a her smartphone, she’s linked directly to the hospital’s website, where she can learn about breast cancer and preventative measures and schedule a mammogram, if she wishes.

Hospital marketing manager Courtney Alford-Pomeroy said online mammogram scheduling has risen by 15 per cent since the campaign began, and expects the trend will continue since more people are using smartphones.

“It came down to wanting to be able to track where people were reading about our services and pulling up our services on the website,” Alford-Pomeroy said. “I want to make sure that we’re targeting people in the places that are most convenient for them.”

QR codes are different for each of the hospital’s print ads, which help the facility track where a person saw the advertisement and fine tune its advertising efforts, Alford-Pomeroy said.

The hospital’s QR code campaign is just one of the many ways medical professionals are turning to smartphones to help streamline patient care. For example, ER Texting is a company that sends patients’ hospital emergency room wait times to them via text message. Patients who text their zip code to 4ER411 instantly receive a list of the hospitals in their area, along with a list of respective ER wait times.

In another instance, Verizon and Medco Health Solutions, a pharmacy services provider, have developed an app that provides critical information about a user’s prescriptions. It makes a user’s medication histories and drug plans can be made available through an app and includes details about out-of-pocket costs for any prescription drug and lower-cost options available per a user’s drug plan.

As the number of people using smartphones climbs, more medical facilities and doctors are likely to add the use of various forms of mobile technology to connect with patients and help them navigate a sometimes complex medical care system. And in the case of Athens Regional Medical centre, the increased number of mammograms may very well mean the hospital’s use of QR codes could lead to saving lives.

