Manpower has seen a spike in Americans looking for work in Singapore. The company has 500 applicants interested in Singapore compared to just a few dozen six months back.



Opportunities abroad are good news for the adventurous and yet still good news for those who don’t want to move — there will be less U.S. competition for jobs once the intrepid have left.

Freep: 50-four per cent of executives said they’d be likely or highly likely to accept a foreign post, according to a survey of 114 executives Friday by talent management company Korn/Ferry. Just 37% of those surveyed in 2005 said they’d go abroad.

The hottest international job markets include India, China, Brazil, Dubai and Singapore, recruiters say. International companies are largely seeking candidates in engineering, computer technology, manufacturing, investment banking and consulting.

Although the global recession hit Asian economies, they did not suffer as deeply as the U.S. and are rebounding faster, says economist Nariman Behravesh of IHS Global Insight. Contact Singapore, which recruits executives in that country, says it’s seeking “global talent to help foster innovation” for fields such as digital games.

There are some pretty exciting jobs abroad as well.

