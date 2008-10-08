Need A Desk In NYC? 'New Work City' Signs A SoHo Lease

Freelancers and tiny startups have another alternative to the likes of Sunshine Suites: “Coworking” group New Work City has signed the sublease on a new space in SoHo, which they’ll be sharing with “e-business consulting and services” firm Element^n at 200 Varick.



New Work City is aiming for a Nov. 1 launch. From NWC head Tony Bacigalupo, who’s putting in some of the initial investment:

We’ll be doing tours of the space later this week and in the next couple of weeks as well. We’ll have a limited capacity of 10 full-timers and space for an additional 6 to 8 part-timers to start.

