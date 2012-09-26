Take A Hike Around Richard Branson's Private Island

Photo: Robert Libetti / Business Insider

Sir Richard Branson bought Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands for 180,000 pounds, or about $320,000 dollars, in 1979.Click here to start the tour >>



The government required that the new owner should build a resort within five years from the date of purchase or the island would revert back to the state.

Branson complied and built not only his home on the island but also one of the most exclusive, private retreats in the world.

The 74-acre island can host 16 to 28 guests all year-round for the price of $42,000 a night. Individual villas can also be rented to couples for $27,000 a week during several weeks out of the year.

We were invited to tour the island by Sir Richard, and his Virgin Limited Edition company, which manages his luxury resort properties around the world, flew us to Necker last week. We will be publishing posts about our trip in the upcoming days. You’ll be able to find them all here.

The morning after our arrival, our videographer Robert Libetti and I went on a hike with other journalists staying on the island, and here is what we saw.

Disclosure: We were flown out to Necker Island, BVI by Virgin Limited Edition, which covered our travel and lodging expenses.

