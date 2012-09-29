Check Out Our Wild Accommodations On Richard Branson's Private Island

Photo: Robert Libetti / Business Insider
Our videographer Robert Libetti and I were invited to visit Necker by Virgin Limited Edition, Branson’s company that manages the rentals of the island and his other luxurious vacation retreats, and we got to live the life of the rich and the famous from two and a half days.
Staying at Richard Branson’s private island will cost you $42,000 a night if you rent the whole island, or just $27,000 a week if you book a villa.
The Necker villas can host 16-28 people who enjoy Bali-style accommodations, nature-inspired, open living quarters, and wildlife mise-en-scène.
Check out what my accommodations on the island were like, and find out why you may have to be a little bit of an exhibitionist on the island, depending on your bathroom.
Disclosure: We were flown out to Necker Island, BVI by Virgin Limited Edition, which covered our travel and lodging expenses.
The Necker Island houses feature exotic, open-air Balinese design, multi-level accommodations, pools and sweeping vistas. I stayed at Bali Lo, a villa located in the middle of the island. There are no keys, and in some cases no doors, or walls.
My villa had three levels – an entertainment area at the bottom, bedroom on the next level and a day lounge or an extra bedroom at the very top.
...a stocked mini bar with mostly juice and soda beverages, but also the famous and delicious Necker champagne.
There is a huge TV that I never turned on (most of the guests never do), and a Bose sound system connected to a CD player and iPod dock. Wi-Fi is surprisingly strong at every villa, dining, bar and pool area.
In the drawers below the TV, I found a Wii game player, a few CDs (Cafe Del Mar Vol. Six was pretty much the soundtrack for our trip), and...
...a well-read copy of the last instalment of 50 Shades Of grey, left by a previous guest, whose identity was not disclosed.
Here is my bedroom on the next level up. Invisible staff prepped my bed for sleep every night while I was at dinner, and made it up every morning during breakfast. I never saw any of this activity. The bar and food staff called the maids as soon as we showed up for a meal or a cocktail outside of our villas.
Gorgeous view from my bed. There are blinds to prevent sunlight from coming in as the room has eastern exposure, and an A/C to manage the temperature, but I didn't mind waking up with the sunrise.
The very top level features two day beds, and it may serve as an extra bedroom to accommodate family members.
There is the obligatory basket with must-have, must-use sun and mosquito protection and treatment lotions.
It's pretty much outdoors. The netting prevents mosquito attacks and stops falling leaves, but if it rains (which it did one morning), you shower in the rain, which is pretty cool.
Despite the screens, you are never alone. There were about 20 geckos (indigenous to Necker) and other lizards in my bathroom, and hermit crabs that kept wandering in. These visitors were absolutely harmless, and never came near me.
My view from my toilet took a little time to adjust to. My bathroom was close to one of the small roads going through the island and I could hear occasionally cars and people passing by. And I could even see a bit of the path. Check out the direct point of view from the toilet with some traffic passing by.
You can watch the sunset from here as this particular villa, Bali Cliff, is at the most western tip of the island.
The views from all houses were spectacular. Here's the vista from Robert's villa, which was neighbouring mine.
