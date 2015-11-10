Watch a man turn his arm into a virtual keyboard using a device that is coming out next year

You might soon be able to bring at least one sci-fi fantasy to life by turning your entire forearm into a virtual keyboard.

Japanese electronics powerhouse NEC is working on a system called, fittingly, “ARmKeypad,” which creates a virtual keyboard using a set of glasses and a smartwatch, The Wall Street Journal reports.

NEC told the Wall Street Journal the keyboard’s main advantage is that, unlike voice-operated devices, it can be operated in noisy environments. The company sees it being useful in healthcare, manufacturing, document management, and security.

The idea of typing on whatever surface we happen to be looking at is something long promised by science fiction films but that’s been slower to move into reality. And the arm is a start.

The company plans to publicly release the ARmKeypad in 2016.

See a video of the ARmKeypad below:

