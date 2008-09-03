NebuAd RIP? CEO Dykes Jumps Ship For Verifone

Another sign NebuAd won’t survive the online privacy scandal it ignited: CEO Bob Dykes, who worked so hard to convince Congress and the public that NebuAd isn’t invading anyone’s privacy, is now jumping ship to become CFO at Verifone.



The question now is whether the ISPs who worked with NebuAd in the first place, along with those that want to build a business in targeted advertising, will simply let NebuAd die.

A House inquiry found seven ISPs that had tested NebuAd’s system, which anonymously records all user Web surfing behaviour, and all have either cancelled or suspended their work with the company.

At the same time several, including AT&T, argued strenuously that ISPs ought to be able to use technology to target advertising just as AOL, Google and Yahoo do. So, whether NebuAd survives or not, the issue of ad targeting and privacy isn’t going away.

So, if not NebuAd, then who?

