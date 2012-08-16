Nebraska And Wisconsin Will Wear Wild Uniforms For Their 'Rivalry' Game

Photo: Adidas Football

On September 29, Nebraska and Wisconsin will play each other in what is being billed as “The Quick and the Red.” It is essentially a made-up rivalry featuring two of the biggest schools that wear Adidas gear.And Adidas is using this game as an opportunity to jump on the crazy uniform bandwagon along with charter members Nike and Under Armour.



The game will be played under the lights, and both teams will wear special Adidas “TechFit” uniforms. The duds will only be worn once by each team.

Both uniforms follow the same template. And while Wisconsin’s uniforms have more of a throwback feel, the Nebraska uniforms represent a radical overhaul, adding black as a primary colour.

